The Arlington County government has made free wi-fi services available to residents in the parking lots of the Charles Drew Community Center and Barcroft Sports & Fitness Center.
The sites join the parking lots of Central Library and Columbia Pike and Aurora Hills branch libraries in offering free, no-password-required Internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county government “continues its work to identify, assess and set up public wi-fi where feasible,” officials said. “Additional locations will be announced when available.”
According to a county spokesman, the system is set up to give patrons two hours’ service, then will re-set itself. Those using it can then log in immediately and receive another two hours, repeating the cycle as needed.
Like most public-access Internet service, there is no guarantee of security implied at the county sites.
