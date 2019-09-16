Arlington government officials are seeking the authority to position armed, private-sector security guards at County Board meetings.
The idea, posed as a request to the government’s landlord (a subsidiary of JBG Smith), would allow private security to supplement and/or augment current county police and sheriff’s deputies at board meetings.
Mostly they are an unseen presence, kept out of public view, but they are on hand, government officials acknowledged.
“The county uses armed security now – the amendment merely expands the choices that the county may make for the provision of that security,” government staffer Doug Raiden said in a memo to County Board members.
Apparently the idea has been percolating for months; Raiden’s memo acknowledged that funding for the “potential costs of enhanced security” at the Bozman Government Center had been included in the county government’s fiscal 2020 budget, adopted in the spring.
