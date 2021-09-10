[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Sept. 30 is the nomination deadline for a new award designed to honor those whose unsung efforts during the pandemic should not go unnoticed.
The Arlington County government has launched a “Community COVID-19 Hero Awards” nomination portal to publicly honor grass-roots efforts to support others over the past 18 months.
The awards are designed to celebrate those “who have continually sacrificed to support others throughout the pandemic while enduring their own hardship,” said Aaron Miller, director of the county government’s Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management.
Those efforts could range from “driving neighbors to vaccine appointments, to donating meals from their small businesses, to organizing groups to share reliable health and safety information with those who may not otherwise have access to it,” Miller said. “We want to thank them for all they’ve done and use their stories as examples of exemplary citizenry to encourage others to do the same.”
Honorees will be saluted at the October County Board meeting.
Nominations can be submitted at www.arlingtoncovidheroes.com. Paper nomination forms are available at county libraries.