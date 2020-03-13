The Arlington County government has a propensity to join things. The latest? The Biophilic Cities Network.
For those not up to date on civic engagement, or lacking a jargon-to-English dictionary, “biophilic” is relatively recent terminology related to efforts improving the connection to nature of those living and working in an urban environment.
Launched in 2013, the Biophilic Cities Network currently is a coalition of about a dozen U.S. and international cities, according to its Website. Some are those that promote an aggressively progressive agenda on livability issues (Austin, Texas, and Portland, Ore., among them). Others include the likes of St. Louis, Phoenix, the District of Columbia and Norfolk.
In a press statement, County Board Chairman Libby Garvey opined that scientific evidence pointed to people being happier, healthier and more productive when they work closer to nature. Biophilia, county officials noted, represents a focus on everything from land-use decisions to recreation and education.
