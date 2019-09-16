Arlington County leaders are expected to finalize the details of a nearly $10 million bequest from Boeing in support of Long Bridge Park and its now-under-construction aquatics center.
The agreement between the county government and aerospace giant, reached in February but kept quiet before being publicly announced in June, would include a total of $9.985 million in funding spread over several years. In exchange, Boeing will obtain naming rights (“Boeing Fields at Long Bridge Park”) plus corporate signage within the aquatics center, slated for opening in 2021.
The agreement with Boeing was a partial victory for the county government, which for several years had been seeking corporate partners to help offset construction costs of the aquatics center at Long Bridge Park.
Boeing seemed a natural option, since the firm has a large presence in Crystal City adjacent to the park.
Part of the funding will be used to support free admission to the facilities for both Boeing employees, active-duty military and their families.
