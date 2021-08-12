[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
There will be exceptions made, but the Arlington County government is attempting to increase vaccination rates among its employees, contractors, interns and volunteers by imposing the equivalent of a vaccine mandate on them.
County officials announced Aug. 12 that its workforce will be expected to be vaccinated by Aug. 30.
“It’s the best way to keep people safe,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said. “When anyone visits a county-government facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them.”
Employees and contractors of Arlington Public Schools also will fall under the requirement.
Though described by county officials as a mandate, the requirement will not in fact be mandatory. Employees who choose not to get a vaccine – for religious, health or personal reasons – will be allowed to continue working, but will be required to get paid-by-the-government COVID tests on no less than on a weekly basis.
Those who decline to get vaccinated and refuse the testing could be subject to disciplinary action, county spokesman Bryna Helfer said in response to a Sun Gazette inquiry.
The vaccination rate among eligible Arlington residents has surpassed 71 percent, and those still unvaccinated have 35 locations in the county to receive the shots, Helfer said. For full details, see the Website at https://arlingtonva.us/covid19.