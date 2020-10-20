The Arlington County government has retained its AAA/AAA/Aaa bond ratings from the nation’s three largest financial-rating institutions, suggesting that the government’s (and community’s) fundamentals are strong despite the challenges being wrought by COVID-19.
Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s each affirmed its top rating for the county. Arlington is one of fewer than 50 local governments across the nation to have the top bond ratings from all three agencies, something it has maintained for two decades.
“Holding the highest rating allows Arlington to continue financing and refinancing capital projects at the lowest possible cost,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said in a statement accompanying the information.
The analysis of the county government’s creditworthiness was conducted in anticipation of the sale of $166 million in long-term general-obligation bonds by the government. They attained a low bid of 1.8 percent, the lowest in recorded county-government history.
Funds will be used to support projects previously approved by voters in referendums.
In addition, the county government recently issued $14 million in short-term Industrial Development Authority bonds at a rate of 0.42 percent.
