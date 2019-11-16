The Arlington Department of Human Services will conduct its annual “Secret Santa” initiative through Dec. 20, asking county residents to donate gift cards to support needed individuals in the country.
“Individuals, church groups, schools and neighborhoods have all taken part in the past,” county officials said. “Making it a group effort is a great holiday project.”
The initiative seeks gift cards not exceeding $25 each to grocery stores, drugstores, clothing stores and the like, or donations made out to “Arlington County Treasurer – Secret Santa,” which will be used to purchase gift cards for distribution.
Gift cards will be disseminated to clients engaged in Department of Human Services safety-net rograms, from childlren in foster care to teen parents to those with disabilities and low incomes.
Donations can be made or hand-delivered to Secret Santa Program, c/o Kurt Larrick, Department of Human Services, 2100 Washington Blvd., 4th Floor – FMB, Arlington, Va. 22204. If the value of the gift card is no printed on the card, please include its value.
Those wishing a receipt for tax purposes should include their name and address.
For information, call Larrick at (703) 228-1775 or see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us and search for “Secret Santa.”
