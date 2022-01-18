Every little bit helps, and as the Arlington government attempts to cobble together the $140 million needed to support a construction of a second entrance to the Ballston-MU Metro station, it is again asking the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for financial backing.
County Board members on Jan. 22 are expected to approve a $4.5 million request for funding through the I-66 Commuter Choice Program, which uses monies collected from tolling on Interstate 66.
The county government earlier had requested $10 million from the program, but withdrew its application after revenues declined significantly during the COVID pandemic.
Much of the funding for the station-entrance proposal – $80 million – was approved by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (another funding entity) last October, but required the county government’s contribution to rise from $25 million to $30 million to cover higher costs.
The county government’s Transportation Commission on Jan. 6 voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the request for Commuter Choice funding, but also voiced concern that the financial impact on local taxpayers was creeping upward. The body requested that the county government either pursue additional funding sources or trim the plans to keep local funding for the project at less than $25 million.
