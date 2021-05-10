[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government is launching an “adopt-a-tree” initiative.
Local residents can adopt trees on public property, to help support government efforts, largely by ensuring that the trees are properly hydrated.
For trees under 4 inches in diameter at 4.5 feet from the ground, the government will provide a watering bag, upon request and based on availability. For those over that diameter, residents should simply water them based on prescribed recommendations.
For information and to request to adopt a tree, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3eZFRqo.
According to estimates, Arlington is home to about 750,000 trees, or three trees for every resident.
