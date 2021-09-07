[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks with a remembrance ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.
A moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m., the time a plane struck the Pentagon as part of the attacks.
The event will be streamed live on the county-government’s Website, YouTube and Facebook channels, and broadcast on the government’s cable-TV channels on Comcast and Verizon.