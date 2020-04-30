Most Arlington government employees could still end up getting pay raises during the upcoming fiscal year, but will have to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is over to find out if so, and how much.
“We hope in the future we’ll be able to come back with some adjustments,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said as County Board members on April 30 adopted the fiscal 2021 budget that takes effect July 1.
Schwartz stripped out planned pay raises in his revised budget proposal, opting to do that rather than eliminate positions as the county government grapples with economic uncertainty owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic meltdown.
“I know this is a disappointment for a lot of people,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said, but she joined other board members in voting 4-0 to approve the pay package for fiscal 2021 without raises.
“I’m glad we can at least maintain the positions,” board colleague Katie Cristol said. “Our employees are working harder than other.”
Garvey, Cristol and their colleagues also lost out; they had planned to increase their pay about $10,000 per year but opted against it when it became clear staff would not be getting raises.
The action does not impact higher pay for employees in a number of job classifications; a previous compensation study found they were underpaid compared to those in similar posts regionally.
