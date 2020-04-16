It may be some time before the Arlington County government gets a handle on exactly how much of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package trickles down to local coffers.
“The allocation process is a little uncertain,” Arlington government budget director Richard Stephenson said during an April 16 budget work session with County Board members.
County officials anticipate that the federal CARES Act will provide about $3.3 billion for Virginia governments in a variety of programs, but a number of questions remain, including how much individual localities would receive and whether the funding would come directly from the federal government to localities, or through the state government.
“That process is still evolving,” Stephenson said during a work session in which county leaders acknowledged that there are more unknowns than knowns at this point.
“The [county] budget is constantly evolving . . . because the world keeps changing,” said County Board Chairman Libby Garvey, who said significant budget alterations could continue even after board members adopt the fiscal 2021 budget, a vote currently scheduled for April 30.
Arlington officials are getting inklings of federal support in a number of areas; the county government anticipates about $1 million in block grants for housing and community development, and will be getting some funding through the U.S. Department of Justice.
How far that will go to help fill gaps in the county’s proposed $1.4 billion fiscal 2021 budget remains to be seen. County officials are anticipating revenue drops – not much in real-estate taxes, which are based on assessments released in January, but potentially significantly in a host of other taxes related to hotels, restaurants, retail establishments and other business activities.
Next month will bring data on hotel- and meals-tax revenue from activity in March, which will be the first indicator of how the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 virus is playing out, Stephenson said.
By late June, after more data arrive and after the first-half real-estate taxes are due, “we’ll have a pretty good handle on the equation,” he said.
County Manager Mark Schwartz on April 6 announced plans for a stripped-down budget package that eliminates employee raises, cuts funding to the school system and delays the opening of several capital projects, including the Long Bridge Park aquatics center and new Lubber Run Community Center.
Before the crisis hit, County Board members voted to advertise a real-estate tax rate of $1.026 per $100 assessed value, unchanged from the current year. Assuming that is the rate adopted, most Arlington homeowners would still pay several hundred dollars more than in 2019 due to higher home assessments.
County officials already have lost several weeks of the budget-review process to public-health issues, and are running up against a deadline to get the package finished, the tax rate adopted and real-estate tax bills in the mail.
The fiscal 2021 budget package takes effect July 1.
At the April 16 meeting, County Board members approved a plan to provide grants to keep struggling small businesses in operation.
“I’m extremely enthusiastic” about the proposal on the table, County Board member Katie Cristol said.
• • •
Updates on the budget process can be found at https://budget.arlingtonva.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.