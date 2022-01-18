The Arlington County government will receive $3.25 million in state funds to support tourism-and-convention-marketing efforts in the post-pandemic environment.
County Board members on Jan. 22 are expected to formally accept funding from the Virginia Tourism Corp., part of $50 million in statewide support for tourism-promotion efforts.
Funding will go toward everything from media advertising to familiarization tours for meeting planners, as well as to send Arlington staff to trade shows and other marketing events.
The funding will be available for 30 months, with half provided up front and half after the initial dollop is spent. Funding comes from federal COVID-relief support.
