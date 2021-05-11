[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on May 15 are expected to ratify the purchase of an East Falls Church home, the first of what could be a series of acquisitions aimed to address stormwater management.
The property – 6415 24th St. North – was severely damaged in the massive July 2019 flood that struck the region, and has been vacant ever since.
The purchase price of $683,800 coincides with the 2021 assessed valuation of the property, and is lower than the $839,000 sales price in February 2018, when the property last changed hands. But it is expected to cost the county government an additional $200,000 to $250,000 to raze the home and remove the detritus.
In the wake of the 2019 flooding, the county government’s Department of Environmental Services identified four homes where acquisition would allow the government to make improvements to stormwater infrastructure. This is the first home of the four to be purchased.