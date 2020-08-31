The Arlington County government, which scrapped yard-waste collection at the onset of COVID-19, is resuming it for customers it provides trash-collection services to.
Yard-waste collection resumed this week, with county officials asking local residents to be judicious in what they put out in order to not overwhelm crews. Curbside collection of larger yard waste, like limbs, is available by appointment.
With neighborhood collection resuming, county officials on Sept. 4 will close down temporary collection sites at the Arlington Trades Center in Shirlington and at 26th Street North near Marymount University.
Those who have their trash and recyclables collected by the county government will receive a $10.77 credit on their next utility bill to compensate for the lack of service.
While yard-waste collection was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, collection of trash and recycling continued with limited modifications.
