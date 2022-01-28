Upwards of 100 or more Arlington government employees could be at risk of summary dismissal under the government’s newly imposed vaccinate-or-else policy.
County Manager Mark Schwartz on Jan. 25 said that 94 percent of all government staff who fell under the rules had complied, but that still leaves a not-insubstantial number holding out.
Under old rules imposed last year, there was a testing option available for those who did not want to get vaccinated. The change in policy, effective Feb. 1, puts those not vaccinated on unpaid leave, with the possibility of termination at the end of the month.
“We’re doing this not just for the health and safety of our employees, but for the community and our ability to deliver services,” Schwartz told County Board members.
Whether Arlington’s move to tighten the vaccination noose on local employees will face brushback from the state level – from Gov. Youngkin or Attorney General Jason Miyares – remains to be seen.
