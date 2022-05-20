Arlington Public Schools plans on having graduation ceremonies for its three main high schools back in their traditional spot – D.A.R. Constitution Hall – for the first time since 2019.
School officials have detailed plans for in-person commencement exercises for the Class of 2022, Despite rising COVID caseloads (which have caused school officials to request, though not require, students to again wear masks in school facilities), plans are to hold ceremonies indoors.
Constitution Hall will host the following graduations on June 16:
• Washington-Liberty High School, 10 a.m.
• Yorktown High School: 3 p.m.
• Wakefield High School, 7:30 p.m.
In addition, the Washington-Liberty auditorium will host the following graduations:
• Arlington Career Center, June 14 at 6 p.m.
• Arlington Community High School, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
• Langston High School, June 17 at 1 p.m.
Students in the H-B Woodlawn Program will be honored on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the school. Graduation ceremonies also have been announced for the Shriver program (June 8 at 1 p.m. at H-B Woodlawn) and New Directions Program (June 13 at 10 p.m. at Langston gymnasium).
County school officials plan to livestream most of the ceremonies, as well. For full details and updates see the Website at www.apsva.us.
