Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board.
“She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,” said Mark Antell, a Green Party member and longtime local activist, in an Oct. 13 release from the party announcing its selection.
Greens singled out Clement’s opposition to the county government’s proposed Missing Middle zoning changes, which the party wants to see delayed for more study.
“The Missing Middle zoning does nothing to help expand affordable-housing assistance in Arlington for the neediest residents,” Green Party officials said, also pointing to environmental concerns related to enactment of policy changes that potentially could end single-family zoning in the county and allow up to eight properties to occupy a current one-home lot.
Clement is facing off against incumbent Democrat Matt de Ferranti and independent Adam Theo on Nov. 8. Theo has supported an aggressive effort to enact Missing Middle principles, while Ferranti has attempted to straddle a middle-of-the-road stance.
His trying to occupy the center has worried some in the Democratic leadership that de Ferranti is bleeding votes to Clement on one side of the issue and Theo on the other in what has become the most contentious political battle-royale in Arlington since the Columbia Pike streetcar fight of a decade ago.
Clement has been running nearly continuously for local elected office for more than a decade, usually for County Board but twice (2014 and 2018) for School Board. Several of her earliest runs were under the banner of the Greens, but she and the party leadership later went their separate ways.
Republicans this year tried but failed to find a candidate, then opted not to endorse any of the three candidates on the County Board ballot.
All five County Board seats are at-large positions, with board members elected for four-year terms. The seat of de Ferranti is the only one of the five on the ballot in 2022.
