The Virginia High School League released the official football schedules for the 2019 fall seasons, and Arlington’s three teams open the campaign on Friday night, Sept. 6 and close their 10-game regular seasons Friday, Nov. 8.
In those Sept. 6 openers, the Wakefield Warriors host the Fairfax Rebels at 7 p.m. The Washington-Liberty Generals play at Centreville at 7:30 p.m. and the Yorktown Patriots host Woodrow Wilson at 7.
In the three all-Arlington showdowns, Yorktown and Wakefield meet Sept. 13 at Wakefield at 7 p.m., W-L hosts Wakefield on Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and Yorktown plays at W-L on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in a regular-season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.