The Arlington County government has contracted with a vendor to survey local residents on their views about county services.
Randomly selected residents in all parts of the county will a communication – via phone call, postcard, social media, e-mail or text message – encouraging their participation in the survey, county-government officials said.
Survey questions cover a wide variety of topics, including budget, public safety, parks and recreation, public works, transportation and human services.
Survey results will be released in the fall.
“This statistically valid survey provides the county a lens as to how we’re doing in the delivery of services and programs and where we may need to improve and plan for the future,” said County Manager Mark Schwartz. “We encourage everyone who receives an invitation to participate to do so.”
This will be the sixth time the county government has contracted for a resident-satisfaction survey. The 2022 incarnation will be conducted by the market-research firm Probolsky Research.
