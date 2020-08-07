The Arlington Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) in late July approved – retroactively – the placement of a small “sharing library” within the Maywood Historic District, but said that in so doing was creating no precedent for the future.
“I’m happy to look at each proposal on a case-by-case basis,” HALRB member Joan Lawrence said during discussion of the small structure (similar in size to a large mailbox or birdfeeder) that the owners of a home at 21st Avenue North and North Kenmore Street put up without first obtaining approval.
The little library has become “a nice local resource” whose “tasteful and colorful design fits into historic Maywood,” said Janet Barsy, one of a number of neighbors supporting retention of the library box. (There were no voices of neighborhood opposition raised, and the HALRB vote to approve the placement was 10-0.)
In March, before advisory-panel meetings were shut down due to public-health concerns, the county government’s Design Review Committee had considered the application. While it had no formal yes-or-no recommendation to HALRB members, the committee did ask the panel to consider whether there should be regulation of the number, size and design of sharing libraries in historic districts, like the one in Maywood.
HALRB chairman Richard Woodruff said he believed his body had the authority to set up requirements, but like Lawrence and a number of other panel members suggested there was no real need for a broad regulatory response.
“You’re not going to wind up with one in front of every house,” he predicted.
And if that indeed turned out to be the case?
“I don’t see a problem with having a lot of them,” Woodruff said.
