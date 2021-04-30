[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Members of the Arlington Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) on April 21 bid adieu to the organization’s longest-serving member.
Charles Craig, who is moving to Williamsburg, has spent more than 22 years on the body, including 16 on its design-review committee, where he has proved “a solid friend to historic preservation,” HALRB chairman Richard Woodruff said.
“We’re going to miss your experience, your righteousness and, most of all, your collegiality,” Woodruff said during a brief recognition ceremony at the tail end of the body’s April meeting.
Craig “has never been shy about his views,” Woodruff said, calling him “a constructive critic of projects that don’t meet his test of good design.”
The HALRB chair pointed to Clarendon and Columbia Pike as corridors that have benefited from Craig’s input, as well as his work to have county and school officials do better with the rebuilding of Stratford Middle School, which evolved into Dorothy Hamm Middle School.
The 22-year tenure “kind of sneaks up on you,” Craig said, but added that he’s enjoyed the experience.
“It’s been my honor and pleasure, or I wouldn’t have stayed on the board for so long,” he said.
