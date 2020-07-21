The Arlington County government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) will be honored with the 2020 “Best Practices in Public Outreach/Advocacy” Commission Excellence Award by the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions.
The award salutes efforts of HALRB members in support of interpretive panels at the Clarendon War Memorial, which tell the story of Arlington’s role in major military operations in the 20th and 21st centuries.
The award will be presented Aug. 7 during a weeklong online National Alliance of Preservation Commissions conference.
For information, see the Website at http://napcommissions.org.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.