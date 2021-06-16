[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Independence Day will have double meaning and special resonance for the Arlington Historical Society, as the organization reopens the Arlington Historical Museum after a COVID-caused lockdown lasting more than 15 months.
The society will host an open house and celebration with a flag-raising ceremony at 1 p.m. on July 4.
The museum is hosting a new exhibition, focused on the history of Upton’s Hill, and continues presenting a variety of exhibits ranging from Native Americans of the local area to the impact on the local area of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Outside, the July 4 event will feature a Civil War encampment, giving visitors the chance to see how occupying Union soldiers lived in the local area during the Civil War. Traditional Independence Day foods, such as hot dogs and apple pie, will be available.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Arlington Historical Society is located in the circa-1890s Hume School, which was converted into a museum in the early 1960s. Located on Arlington Ridge Road, the building is slated to undergo a major renovation and rehabilitation in coming years.
The Arlington Historical Society is taking a phased-in approach to returning to in-person events. The first major in-person educational event is slated to be a lecture on the Syphax family of Arlington, set to be held Oct. 14 at Marymount University.
On Sept. 9, the historical society plans to hold its annual dinner at Washington Golf & Country Club, with a focus on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.