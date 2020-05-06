The Arlington Historical Society has rescheduled its 2020 annual banquet for Thursday, Nov. 5 at Washington Golf & Country Club.
The dinner initially had been scheduled for May 14, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the organization has announced plans to scrap its June 11 annual meeting and substitute a date to be determined in the fall.
“The postponement of the annual meeting is due to the legal complexities and burdens of conducting a vote for officers and directors online or by absentee ballot or proxy voting,” the organization said.
The society’s board of directors is planning a May 26 meeting, at which time officers and directors for the coming year will be seated.
For updates, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
