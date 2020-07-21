It’s proved such a crowd-pleaser, the Arlington Historical Society will go another round with its scavenger-hunt competition.
The hunt “received great reviews,” said Cathy Hix, the society’s president. “Due to the popularity of the July contest, we will be offering it again in August.”
The concept is simple: Local residents can receive a list of clues about people, places and things in Arlington, they go out and find them, preferably taking photos that are shared on social media. (The details can be found at https://arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org/education/.)
The competition is available in both English and Spanish, and questions are split into two age categories: kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth grade through adult.
In the first round, which ended July 15, Evelyn Petty was the winner in the younger category and Margaret Ehlers took top honors in the older group. Each received gift certificates from Joe’s Pizza.
“We salute the work that they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic providing free meals to families in need,” Hix said.
Among the questions in the first round: Where could you buy a Studebaker car in Arlington back in 1938? Who was Admiral Rixey and where was his house? Which local club had four sitting presidents as members? Can you find a Sears-kit house? Where are the remnants of the Halls Hill “segregation wall”? Where was the site of a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs in the 1960s?
Reviews for the first round came in from across the spectrum, and were positive:
• “We had fun doing this, and even I, a 34-year Arlington resident, saw things I hadn’t noted before,” said a participant who worked with her grandson to complete the hunt.
• “We had fun learning about Arlington history,” another said. “This was a great family adventure! We especially appreciated having an activity that got us out of the house in a safe way.”
• “My husband and I had so much fun finding all the places,” an Arlington teacher said.
