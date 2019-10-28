The Arlington Historical Society will present “The Bottom: An African-American Enclave Rediscovered” on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Reinsch Library auditorium on the main campus of Marymount University.
Historical researcher Jessica Kaplan will discuss the history of a small African-American community that once flourished in Arlington, basing her remarks on newspaper articles, Civil War soldiers’ drawings and Southern Claims Commission documents.
The community is invited. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
