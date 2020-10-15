The Arlington Historical Society will formally ratify its leadership team for 2020-21 at the organization’s annual meeting, to be held “virtually” on Nov. 12due to public-health conditions.
The organization was unable to hold its annual meeting as planned in May, but did announce its planned officers and board members.
Cathy Bonneville Hix will continue as president, with Gerald Haines as vice president, John Tuohy as treasurer and Sean Denniston as secretary.
Board members will include George Axiotis, Annette Benbow, Tom Dickinson, Patrick Hope, Tracy Hopkins, Jessica Kaplan, Annette Marrero-Oliveras, Laura McCauley, David Pearson and Karl Van Newkirk.
The organization’s two properties – the Arlington Historical Museum and Ball-Sellers House – remain closed to the public, and programming has been moved to an online format.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
