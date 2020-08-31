The Arlington Historical Society will present “Runyon v. McCrary: Arlington and the Desegregation of Private Schools” online on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
The program, led by Richard Samp, will discuss a legal case involving an Arlington preschool that led the U.S. Supreme Court to broaden previous rulings about desegregation of schools.
Registration is required by Sept. 9. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
