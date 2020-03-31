The Arlington Historical Society has delayed its planned annual banquet to a future date to be determined.
The organization had planned to hold its annual soirée on May 14 at Washington Golf & Country Club, but health concerns have put public gatherings on hold.
“We hope to reschedule it for this fall,” Annette Benbow said on the organization’s Website, www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
The 2020 program will focus on the 100th anniversary of the change of name from “Alexandria County” to “Arlington County” – as well as “the challenges we have faced and where we are going as a community,” officials said.
Other historical-society programs slated for May and June have been canceled or delayed to a future date.
