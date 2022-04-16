The Arlington Historical Society will host its annual meeting on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Reinsch Library on the main campus of Marymount University.
Following a brief business meeting, there will be a presentation on “Lost Arlington” by author/columnist Charles Clark.
The nominating committee has submitted a slate of officers for the coming year that includes Cathy Bonneville Hix as president, David Pearson as vice president, Sean Denniston as secretary, John Tuohy as treasurer. New members proposed to join the board of directors include Catherine Aselford, Sandy Newton and J. Dale Smith.
The meeting is free and open to the public. It also will be streamed live on Zoom (registration required). For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
