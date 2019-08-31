The Arlington Historical Society will host a presentation on the history of the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Reinsch Library on the main campus of Marymount University.
The program will be presented by Michael Nardolilli, chairman of the authority, who will look at the growth of the agency over the past 60 years and at its park facilities in Arlington, including Potomac Overlook Regional Park, Upton Hill Regional Park and the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail.
The program is free. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.