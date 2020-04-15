News that was making news in years gone by:
April 17, 1952:
* First Baptist Church of Clarendon is holding a forum for 200 college students to discuss faith and the workplace.
* Speakers came out swinging against the county government’s proposal to more than double business taxes.
April 17, 1962:
* Some speakers at the county budget hearing pushed for an increase in teacher pay.
* President Kennedy has nominated former Gov. Almond to the U.S. Court of Custom and Patent Appeals, after Sen. Byrd blocked his appointment to a U.S. District Court judgeship.
* In tennis, the Washington-Lee boys defeated Stuart, 9-0.
* Jack Carter and Kitty Carlisle are the celebrity guests on TV’s “Password” tonight. Also on TV: “Dobie Gillis.”
April 17, 1969:
* Vivian Kallen and the Rev. Arthur Walls of Lomax AME Zion Church have announced plans to run for the House of Delegates.
* The race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor has heated up, but J. Sargeant Reynolds is still seen as the front-runner.
* The Evening Optimist Club of Arlington has launched a “Respect for Law” campaign.
April 19, 1982:
* An effort is underway to curb the number of drug- and alcohol-related offenses in the Nauck community.
* U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, has outraised his chief Democratic opponent, Ira Lechner, by a 4-to-1 margin.
* A Sun editorial says “bumbling Democrats” are blowing their chance to win the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Harry Byrd Jr.
April 17, 1990:
* School Board members are divided over whether the school system should conduct surveys on student drug use.
* Eighteen Virginia firms are on the Forbes 500 list.
* Greta Garbo, who died this week at age 84, will be buried in a secret locale.
* Yorktown fell to Falls Church, 13-1, in baseball action, while Washington-Lee was dropped by Fairfax, 13-2, in softball action.
