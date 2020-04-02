News that was making news in years gone by:
April 1, 1949:
* The county government has advertised a hike of 89 cents per $100 assessed value in the real estate tax rate, to $4.14 per $100.
* The Fairlington Civic Association has come out swinging against a proposed new rental tax.
* The price of milk in Arlington and Alexandria will drop a penny per quart, due to a ruling by the Virginia Milk Commission.
* Residents of Arlington Forest are undertaking a massive tree-planting effort.
* Local auto dealer Robert Peck has won the Arlington Jaycees’ oratorical contest, “Speak Up for Democracy.”
* Penney’s has girls cotton dresses on sale for $1 each.
April 3, 1961:
* Del. Harrison Mann, D-Arlington, has announced plans to see a fifth term.
* A total of 70 Kennedy administration officials and top Democratic leaders are slated to attend the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner hosted by the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
* The unemployment picture in Northern Virginia has “brightened considerably” in the past three weeks.
* Judy Garland will perform at Constitution Hall on Saturday night.
April 5, 1969:
* The School Board has voted to maintain the ban on student smoking in schools.
* “Persistent” inflation threatens to derail Virginia’s economic growth, a think tank says.
* O’Connell high school baseball coach Al Burch notched his 100th victory as his team beat McNamara, 3-1.
April 4, 1979:
* School Board Chairman Mary Margaret Whipple has announced plans to run for County Board.
* The dropout rate among Virginia schoolchildren spiked to 5.6 percent last school year.
April 3, 1987:
* State Sen. Edward Holland, D-31st, has announced a plan to seek re-election. He has served since 1972.
* School Board members say Memorial Day will not be used as a make-up day for time lost due to heavy winter snows.
* The State Police are planning to start using Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
* In softball action, O’Connell pounded Academy of the Holy Names, 29-0, while Yorktown blanked Madison, 4-0.
