News that was making news in years gone by:
April 26, 1936:
* More than 2,500 county voters have signed a petition to place a $250,000 bond referendum on the ballot in November. The funds would be used to build a junior high school.
* Lola Pattie of Falls Church has purchased the Rixey Mansion and 12 surrounding acres of land on Glebe Road.
* Sheriff Howard Fields is calling for five more men on his force.
* At the State Theatre: Charlie Chaplin in “Modern Times” and Mae West in “Klondike Annie.”
April 24, 1963:
* Tolls or “parking taxes” may be needed in order to ration the use of highways in the Washington area, a new study suggests.
* Gov. Harrison has closed all state forests to the public, due to the critical fire threat.
April 23, 1969:
* Members of Arlington’s state legislative delegation say Virginia’s proposed new constitution is far from perfect, but that they will not oppose it.
* County officials are pressing for more government-run daycare centers.
* To raise a newborn to age 18 is now estimated to cost Arlington parents $49,800, a new survey suggests. It’s slightly less for Fairfax parents.
* Members of the U.S. Senate are squabbling over . . . which state has the tastiest hams. Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee are in contention.
April 24, 1974:
* The State Board of Elections has waived the $850 filing fee for a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for 10th Congressional District, saying he was genuinely unable to afford it.
* Joseph Fisher, a Democratic candidate for the 10th District U.S. House of Representatives seat, has released his income tax returns for the past five years, and has called on U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, to do the same.
* Washington-Lee’s golfers fell to McLean.
April 25-26, 1983:
* Arlington teachers will be getting higher raises than other employees.
* Former County Manager Vernon Ford has settled his $750,000 lawsuit against the county government.
* U.S. Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Dole has proposed cutting the number of passengers able to use National Airport each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.