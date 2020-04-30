News that was making news in years gone by:
April 27, 1945:
* County police are participating in a national effort to check the brakes of all vehicles stopped for traffic infractions.
* Arlington residents have donated 15 tons of clothing in a national drive.
* A Sun editorial has come out against building dams on the Potomac River in an effort to generate electricity.
* The Sun’s editor says Americans should stop whining that Soviets got to take Berlin before U.S. troops arrived.
April 29, 1950:
* A drive has started to raise $150,000 for the expansion of St. Mary’s Espiscopal Church on North Glebe Road.
April 30, 1959:
* Virginia and D.C. officials have agreed on a fast-track construction timetable for the proposed Three Sisters Bridge.
* An area-wide walkout of construction workers could bring work on the Chantilly (Dulles) Airport, CIA headquarters and the new Arlington courthouse to a halt.
* TWA’s hostesses are planning to strike for higher wages.
* Tom Sarris’ Steakhouse offers a prime rib meal, with baked potato, onion rings, tossed salad and roll, for $2.50.
April 29-30, 1968:
* The Arlington Chamber of Commerce wants the proposed $10.3 million school bond referendum delayed until more hearings can be held on the measure.
* The Arlington Salvation Army has dedicated its new community center on South Glebe Road.
* WETA will host a five-day “TV auction” to raise funds.
* Wakefield’s runners held off O’Connell in action this week.
April 28, 1978:
* Up to 70 percent of Virginia’s service stations may close this weekend due to gas shortages, a rate that could rise to 90 percent in Tidewater.
* Lynda Johnson Robb will receive the Mother Gerard Phelan Gold Medal at Marymount College’s commencement.
April 29-30, 1986:
* The County Board has narrowed the field of School Board candidates to five. The one selected will succeed Margaret Bocek.
* Wakefield fell to McLean, 13-4, in baseball, while the Yorktown boys tennis team is off to a 6-0 start.
