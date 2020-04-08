News that was making news in years gone by:
April 9, 1943:
* The U.S. Senate has postponed action on a bill that would place certain federal areas in Arlington under control of the District of Columbia. Arlington officials are vigorously opposing the measure, as is U.S. Sen. Carter Glass.
* At Penney’s, men’s all-wool suits are on sale for $29.75, with sports slacks at $5.90 and ties from 49 cents to 98 cents.
April 10, 1958:
* Superintendent Edward Rutter has announced plans to take a job at a school system near Philadelphia.
* The School Board will decide whether to uphold the superintendent’s decision to fire a teacher who admitted membership in the Communist Party during the 1930s and 1940s.
* Three Democrats have lined up to seek the nomination for the 10th District U.S. House of Representatives seat held by Arlington Republican Joel Broyhill.
April 9-10, 1965:
* The Planning Commission has launched a beautification effort.
* At the movies: “The Pink Panther,” “Night of the Iguana” and “Goldfinger.”
* Washington-Lee topped Marshall, 2-1, in its baseball opener.
April 10, 1973:
* The Northern Virginia Sun sent a number of its top-selling newsboys to Florida, with stops at Disney World, Daytona and the Kennedy Space Center.
* Ira Lechner has announced plans to seek a House of Delegates seat.
April 10, 1984:
* Gov. Robb has signed legislation creating a state holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Three years before, Gov. Dalton had vetoed similar legislation.
* A private firm plans to provide helicopter service between the area’s airports. The trip from Dulles to National will take 12 minutes.
* Northern Virginia researchers are attempting to determine how many of the world’s 2,000 species of fleas reside in Virginia. So far, they have identified 31.
* Lyman Kelley Sr., who in 1931 was elected one of the first five County Board members in Arlington (from a field of 51 candidates), has died at age 82.
April 10, 1992:
* Recovery in the housing market is a precursor to the overall health of the local economy, Northern Virginia Association of Realtors officials said at a forum.
* Many Arlington Democrats are expected to support an uncommitted slate of delegates to the district and state presidential-nominating conventions.
* About 600 cyclists have signed up to pedal from Northern Virginia to Richmond as part of the Clean Air Challenge.
* The annual Arbor Day celebration is set for Saturday at Bon Air Park.
