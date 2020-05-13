News that was making news in years gone by:
May 14, 1958:
* All eight Arlington bond referendums on the ballot yesterday were approved by voters.
* At a press conference, President Eisenhower sent mixed signals on whether he would dispatch federal troops to Virginia to enforce integration of schools.
* A pro-segregation group has applauded the appointment of Ray Reid as Arlington’s new superintendent.
* Harvey Lampshire has announced plans to run for County Board.
* State Sen. Charles Fenwick has been appointed to the board of visitors at the University of Virginia.
* The Washington-Lee crew squad may travel to London to row in the Royal Henley Regatta. If so, it would be the first U.S. high-school team to participate.
* The Sun reported a 29-percent increase in advertising sales in April, even as the newspaper industry as a whole saw declining totals.
May 16, 1966:
* County Manager Bert Johnson has made a “last-ditch appeal” to County Board members to adopt a 1-percent local sales tax.
* Plans to almost double the amount of parking at National Airport have been unveiled by the FAA.
* Wakefield’s Lucky Gant leads Northern Virginia high school players with a .409 batting average.
* Wakefield’s boys tennis team battled to a 3-3 tie against Groveton.
May 15, 1989:
* The County Board has appointed Steven Ivins to the School Board. He will succeed Judy Connally.
* Attorneys for some of the 39 prisoners on Virginia’s death row expect the pace of executions to pick up significantly over the next 12 months.
* Tourism is down in D.C., with many Smithsonian museums seeing big drops and attendance down 59 percent at the Lincoln Memorial.
* A Sun columnist says Channel 9’s Glenn Brenner is “far and away the best” sportscaster in the D.C. area.
May 19, 1998:
* William Donahue has been tapped as Arlington’s new county manager.
* School Board members have approved a pilot program that will teach some immigrant students in Spanish part of the day.
* At the movies: “Titanic,” “L.A. Confidential,” “The Horse Whisperer” and “He Got Game.”
