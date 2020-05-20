News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
May 23, 1944:
* Auto dealer Joseph Cherner is spearheading an effort to build a major shopping district in Shirlington.
* All Virginia men between the ages of 18 and 45 with “4-F” draft status could soon be called to duty for work in essential industries.
May 21, 1960:
* Developers have sent plans for a new $2 million Lee-Harrison Shopping Center to the Planning Commission.
* The Sun asks: Does the recent rejection of nine bond referendums by Arlington voters suggest bad news for future referendums?
* A National Labor Relations Board examiner has ruled partially in favor of each side in the 14-month strike of the International Typographical Union against the Sun.
May 23-24, 1967:
* Marymount College will hold its largest commencement ever, as 240 women will receive diplomas. Elizabeth Campbell will receive the Mother Gerard Phelan Medal.
* A state study group wants Virginia’s cigarette tax, imposed as a “temporary” measure in 1960, rescinded by 1970.
* Yorktown High will hold its annual carnival later this week.
May 22, 1975:
* The Kann’s department store chain is going out of business, and will close its big Virginia Square store.
* Arlington’s superintendent, Larry Cuban, lacked minimum state requirements for the job when he was hired last year, but got a waiver, the Sun has learned.
* The county government could close three recreation centers in an effort to solve the budget crisis.
May 23, 1986:
* Helen Fahey has been appointed to succeed Commonwealth’s Attorney Henry Hudson, who will be sworn in June 3 as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
* County Council of PTAs president Conchita Mitchell has been appointed to the School Board.
* If European countries won’t help the U.S. in its war against terrorism, Americans shouldn’t vacation in Europe, Sun publisher Herman Obermayer writes in his column.
* It appears that Strom Thurmond has the upper hand over John Warner to take over chairmanship of the Senate Armed Services Committee upon the retirement of Barry Goldwater.
