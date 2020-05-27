News that was making news in years gone by:
May 27, 1949:
* Judge Walter McCarthy has approved the creation of three new voting precincts in Arlington, bringing the total to 27.
* The Arlington Education Association has presented Fletcher Kemp with a new TV. The superintendent is retiring after 23 years.
* A Sun editorial calls for run-offs in state primary races when no candidate receives a majority of votes.
May 28, 1952:
* Arlington voters have approved an $8.28 million school bond referendum.
* Ground-breaking has been held on Arlington Hospital’s three-story, $500,000 addition.
May 26, 1959:
* An excavation project has turned up three D-shaped caverns underneath the ground at Fort Myer. No one knows what they were used for, and they will be filled in.
* A federal appeals court has ruled the Washington Senators can move to another city, if the ownership decides it wants to. Minneapolis is seeking to become home to the team.
May 28, 1967:
* Some Northern Virginia politicians are calling for the repeal of the state sales tax on food.
May 26, 1969:
* A Canadian team bested Washington-Lee rowers and other teams to win the National Regatta on the Potomac River.
May 28, 1971:
* The School Board has OK’d establishment of an “experimental” high school, to be housed at the soon-to-be-abandoned Woodlawn Elementary School.
* It cost the state government $8.2 million to remove snow and ice from highways this past winter, down $600,000 from a year before.
* At the movies: “Airport,” “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”
May 26, 1979:
* “Omnipresent” rainfall has delayed regional baseball and softball tournaments.
May 28, 1987:
* Talk about a chain reaction: A number of cicadas buzzed around a driver’s face in North Arlington, causing the driver to swerve off the road and into a utility pole, resulting in a power outage in the neighborhood.
* The number of delayed flights at National Airport has declined by more than half compared to a year before, according to latest FAA figures.
* Some residents are criticizing the plan to expand the Department of Motor Vehicles office on South Glebe Road.
* Wakefield fell to Madison, 1-0, in regional softball action.
