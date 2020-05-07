News that was making news in years gone by:
May 5, 1952:
* The NAACP has filed an appeal of a federal appeals court’s ruling upholding the segregation statutes in Virginia’s constitution.
May 6, 1959:
* Supporters of a proposed $1.5 million expansion of Arlington Hospital are asking each family in the county to commit to donating $5 per year over the next three years for the effort.
* A state commission says higher tuition charges are needed for Virginia’s state-run colleges.
* President Eisenhower and Winston Churchill were at Walter Reed Army Medical Center yesterday, visiting George C. Marshall and John Foster Dulles, who are facing life-threatening illnesses.
* The Arlington Junior Major League has voted to affiliate with the national Babe Ruth organization.
May 7, 1964:
* During a trip through Appalachia, President Johnson yesterday used the term “war on poverty” to describe his administration’s efforts.
* The FAA is making it mandatory for cockpit doors to be locked during flight, based on concerns about hijacking.
May 6, 1971:
* A future Metro link from Interstate 66 to Dulles Airport has been found to be “entirely feasible,” and the cost, including two intermediate stops, is estimated at $50 million.
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, said that to make it “a little more uncomfortable” on protesters, he supports the use of cattle prods and fire hoses.
* Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for C&P Telephone, and the company will have 65 percent of its operators on hand to deal with the crush.
May 6, 1979:
* The Democratic primary fight for commonwealth’s attorney between incumbent William Burroughs Jr. and challenger John Purdy is getting testy.
* Fatalities on Virginia’s highways are at their lowest point in 18 years, and State Police said the 55-mph speed limit is helping.
May 5-6, 1982:
* A group that wants more air traffic at Dulles Airport says the FAA should shorten the runways at National.
* Owen Pickett has abandoned his plan to seek the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Eyes are on state Sen. Douglas Wilder, who may run as a Democrat or as an independent.
* Yorktown has picked up its first baseball victory of the season, defeating Annandale, 6-5.
