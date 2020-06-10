News that was making news in years gone by:
June 9-11, 1944:
* The Agriculture Department is predicting one of the best summer crop seasons in a decade across the nation.
* Gas rationing across Virginia is unlikely to be scrapped any time soon, state officials say.
June 11, 1950:
* The School Board is seeking buyers for the Page, Maury, Wilson and Cherrydale elementary school sites.
* A crowd of 1,250 watched county firefighters defeat the police, 23-12, in baseball action.
June 11, 1960:
* It’s moving day for some county employees, who are leaving their offices in the 19th-century courthouse and moving into the new courthouse, located behind it.
* Evangelist Billy Graham is readying an eight-day crusade to be held at Griffith Stadium.
* The Census Bureau says only two states – Arkansas and West Virginia – lost population over the past decade.
June 11, 1970:
* It’s almost over! Another few weeks, and those noisy cicadas will be gone from Northern Virginia. Their offspring will burrow up from underground in the spring of 1987.
* The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority is looking at creation of a refuge for bald eagles.
* Northern Virginia localities are opposing the State Corporation Commission’s granting of a 9-percent rate hike to VEPCO.
* Arlington Hospital says it has no current plans to build a psychiatric unit.
* On TV tonight: “Ironside,” “That Girl,” “Tom Jones” and “Bewitched.”
June 12-13, 1979:
* William Burroughs III defeated John Purdy in the Democratic primary for commonwealth’s attorney. Turnout was an anemic 7 percent of voters.
* Virginia’s local governments have been slow in encouraging residents to take advantage of tax credits for using solar power, a recent study concluded.
* Wolf Trap will host a free “Virginia Day” celebration on June 17.
June 11, 1986:
* By 2000, the D.C. metro area will be “grossly overcrowded,” according to a new study, but officials in some counties say there is no reason to panic.
* A General Assembly study group is recommending that Virginia scrap electronic voting and return to paper ballots.
* If Joe Theismann can’t come back to play due to his broken leg, he stands to collect on a $1.4 million insurance policy, a wire service reports.
