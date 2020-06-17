News that was making news in years gone by:
June 16, 1939:
* The Sun is celebrating the largest single issue in its history. But the recent storms caused flooding in the building.
June 19, 1958:
* A new bridge over Four Mile Run at Arlington Ridge Road and Mount Vernon Avenue will be dedicated tomorrow. Arlington and Alexandria split the $290,000 cost.
* State officials plan to upgrade mental-health hospitals across Virginia.
* Northern Virginia bus riders headed into the District of Columbia will pay 5 cents more per trip starting Monday.
June 19, 1965:
* Republican gubernatorial candidate Linwood Holton will take part in a GOP unity rally at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
* Twelve finalists are vying for the crown of “Miss Arlington,” sponsored by the Jaycees.
June 19, 1966:
* A new survey says the typical Arlington male, just entering the workforce, can expect to earn at least $384,000 in his lifetime. In Fairfax, the figure is $312,000.
June 15, 1974:
* The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will pay $1.9 million to acquire the property of six landowners in order to build the Clarendon Metro station.
* Having defeated Claude Hilton in the Democratic primary for commonwealth’s attorney, William Burroughs Jr. is turning his attention to Republican candidate Angelo Iandolo.
* The Rev. John McLaughlin may be working on the government payroll as a speechwriter for President Nixon, but the Catholic priest tells People magazine that he’s available for “weddings, baptisms and exorcisms” in his spare time.
* The Arlington County VD clinic will have new hours.
June 19, 1981:
* A new state study says Arlington Public Schools spends more per student on school buses than any other jurisdiction in the commonwealth, but that the school system also effectively uses its bus fleet.
* A proposal to close Fire Station No. 1 along Columbia Pike has drawn plenty of ire from residents.
* School’s out just in time, as a heat wave has settled over the area.
* Lubber Run Amphitheatre opens its summer season Saturday night.
