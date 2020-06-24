News that was making news in years gone by:
June 27, 1944:
* Groups representing both business interests and labor have come out in opposition to the proposed state sales tax.
* America Louise Medley Harding, believed to have been Virginia’s oldest living woman, has died at age 108.
June 25, 1955:
* County government employees are happy with the 5-percent raises they got from the County Board, but already have started drafting a proposal to get a new pay hike.
* A state commission continues its effort to find a legal way around the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the integration of public schools.
* A lack of adequate amounts of polio vaccine nationwide threatens to leave schoolchildren at risk when the school year starts.
June 27, 1961:
* Virginia education officials have approved upgrades to safety requirements for school buses.
* The death toll on Virginia’s highways so far this year is 361, up from 347 at this time a year ago.
* The Arlington Safety Council says the best two things local residents can do to protect their safety are to learn to swim and to install safety belts in their vehicles.
June 26, 1969:
* A fight between inmates at the county jail, over who should get the lower bunk in their cell, left both participants bloodied.
* Arlington Democrats have endorsed Charles Wood as their candidate to take on incumbent Republican County Board candidate Kenneth Haggerty.
* The Arlington GOP has picked George Mason Green Jr., Allen Harrison, Henry Lampe and George Shafran as its candidates for the House of Delegates.
* Democratic gubernatorial contender Fred Pollard says he is against letting students sit on local school boards or college boards of visitors.
* “Body painting” is all the rage among the young people, and the county will host an event at Lubber Run this weekend.
June 27, 1979:
* The gasoline crisis that has caused long lines and short tempers now threatens to imperil Virginia’s tourism industry, one expert says. The rest of the economy also could suffer.
June 27, 1986:
* A House panel has rejected the Reagan administration’s call to nix $217 million in spending for continued construction of the Metro system.
* Mount Olivet United Methodist Church suffered $175,000 in damage in a fire that officials have said looks suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.