News that was making news in years gone by:
June 6, 1941:
* The Arlington County Civic Federation is circulating a petition to put a $200,000 playground-bond referendum on the ballot.
* So far this year, only two people have been killed in traffic accidents across Arlington.
* A total of 721 students will graduate this week from Washington-Lee Junior-Senior High School, Thomas Jefferson Junior High School and Swanson Junior High School.
* At 243 pages, the new Northern Virginia phone book is 20 pages bigger than last year.
* Plenty of rain has, for now, pushed back thoughts of a summer drought.
* One-time Arlingtonian Forrest Tucker is starring on the silver screen in “Emergency Landing.”
June 2-3, 1955:
* Edward Hincks has been elected to succeed Clyde Merriman as president of the Arlington County Civic Federation.
* The County Board plans to hold an advisory referendum in November to gauge voter interest in a county sales tax.
* The new county government pay scale ranges from $2,550 to $11,130 per year.
* The General Assembly is likely to be called into special session to deal with education issues.
* The national polio-vaccination program is running behind schedule, with only one-fourth of the needed doses available.
* It was 20 years ago this week that Babe Ruth retired.
June 3, 1960:
* A PTA has formed for the new Yorktown High School.
* At Grand Union, lobsters are on sale for 69 cents per pound.
June 3, 1970:
* The Charles E. Smith Cos. has unveiled the design of its planned Skyline development.
* A General Assembly task force will study the causes of unrest on Virginia college campuses.
* On TV tonight: “Beverly Hillbillies,” “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” “Johnny Cash” and “Room 222.”
June 3, 1982:
* Gas prices currently are hovering around 90 cents per gallon in the local area, and are likely to drop over the summer.
* A number of Arlington schools are slated for closure due to declining enrollment.
* The Committee of 100 will look at the impact of tourism on Arlington’s economy.
* A number of Democratic Fairfax County officials have come out in support of Robert Horan for the party’s nomination for U.S. Senate, rather than embrace a bid by Arlington’s Joseph Fisher.
