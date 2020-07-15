News that was making news in years gone by:
July 18, 1941:
* Arlington officials say they will prosecute anyone who attempts to sell liquor by the drink, in violation of state law, at the new National Airport.
* The commonwealth’s attorney wants stiffer sentences for those convicted of running lotteries.
* The county has gone 136 days without a traffic fatality.
* Sears will open a big new store at Wilson Boulevard and North Edgewood Street.
* Circulation is up significantly at the county’s libraries.
July 16, 1950:
* Arlington remains Virginia’s most populous county, at 135,240 people, and the statewide population of 3.27 million is up 600,000 from 1940.
* The Redskins leave Sunday for training camp in Los Angeles.
July 15-17, 1961:
* The $1.5 million addition to Arlington Hospital in underway, and almost all of the funds for it have been raised.
* President Kennedy is expected to nominate U.S. District Court Judge Albert Bryan to the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
* Del. Harrison Mann is lamenting the low turnout in the Democratic primary.
* A proposal to spend $100,000 to renovate the quarters of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at Fort Myer has raised some eyebrows, including that of the Sun’s editorial page.
July 15-16, 1968:
* Commonwealth’s Attorney William Hassan has told County Board members that they do not have the authority to adopt a gun-control ordinance.
* The County Board has set a public hearing on an anti-loitering ordinance aimed at teens.
* County Board candidate Joseph Wholey has proposed eliminating the county tax on gas used to heat homes.
* U.S. Sen William Spong (D-Va.) has released a poll showing that nearly two-thirds of Virginians support the war in Vietnam.
July 15, 1986:
* County Democrats have opted for Helen Fahey over Brendan Feeley in a primary for commonwealth’s attorney.
* County water restrictions will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
* Bank of Virginia has selected “Signet” from among 700 contenders for its new name.
* A Ladies Home Journal survey shows married Democratic women prefer to spend their evening hours making whoopee, while married Republican women would rather watch TV.
