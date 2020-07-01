News that was making news in years gone by:
July 2, 1937:
* A commission appointed by Judge Walter McCarthy has recommended no change in the county’s voting precincts.
* A local man convicted on 26 counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny was sentenced to 135 years in the state penitentiary by Judge Walter McCarthy.
* A record enrollment of more than 700 youngsters has been reported in vacation Bible schools in Arlington churches.
* Ballston is 7-2 in the Old Dominion Night Baseball League.
July 2, 1950:
* Polio season has returned, with three deaths reported across Virginia so far.
July 3, 1962:
* County Manager A.L. Lundberg has retired, effective Saturday.
* Some rain is expected for Independence Day.
* The Northern Virginia Swimming League opens its season Saturday with 34 teams and 3,000 swimmers.
* Eleanor Sheppard has become the first female mayor in Richmond’s 180-year history.
July 3, 1969:
* Preston Caruthers has been chosen as chairman of the School Board.
* The new requirement for color photos on Virginia driver’s licenses has caused long lines at local DMVs.
* VEPCO plans to construct a 0.6-acre mini-park in Aurora Highlands.
July 3, 1976:
* The forecast for the big bicentennial bash in the nation’s capital is sunny with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, with little chance of rain.
* County Board members plan to sue Gov. Godwin for killing a $10 million state appropriation for the Metro system.
* Arlington police, irked at the slow pace of union negotiations, have embarked on a ticketing blitz.
* The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling invalidating the death penalty in Louisiana and North Carolina is expected to have a similar effect in Virginia.
July 2, 1986:
* Dorothy Stambaugh and Frank Wilson have been elected chairman and vice chairman of the School Board by their colleagues.
* The Arlington Historical Society has embarked on a survey of all existing Sears houses in the county.
* The Sun’s editorial page has come out in favor of a regional authority to run Dulles and National airports.
