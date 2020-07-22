News that was making news in years gone by:
July 23, 1936:
* Arthur Godfrey was the featured speaker as Arlington Democrats rallied at Washington-Lee High School to support U.S. Rep. Howard “Judge” Smith.
* Circuit Court Judge Walter McCarthy has received a $500 supplement from the Fairfax County government to his $4,500 state salary, and also recently received a $1,000 supplement from Arlington County officials.
July 21-22, 1955:
* Arlington planners are seeking to create uniform standards for swimming pools in the county.
* Leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Virginia have come out in favor of integration.
July 21-22, 1960:
* Arlington business leader Stuart Baker has filed to run as an independent against U.S. Sen. Willis Robertson (D-Va.).
* An Arlington teen wants the state government to lift its ban on motor scooters.
July 21-22, 1967:
* The School Board has tapped Edward Kingman as chairman for the coming year.
* Andrew Ferrari has been named an associate judge of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
* The average annual salary for county residents in now above $14,000, and local unemployment remains under 2 percent.
* Kemper Elementary School in Green Valley is expected to be turned into a child-care center.
July 23, 1971:
* The School Board is continuing to work on a plan for the desegregation of Drew Elementary School.
* The inaugural use of a DC-10 in commercial service will occur when a United Airlines flight from San Francisco arrives at Dulles Airport.
July 21, 1977:
* On TV tonight: “The Waltons,” “Welcome Back, Kotter” and “Hawaii Five-O.”
July 23, 1984:
* A Sun story suggests that the selection of Geraldine Ferraro as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee could not only help Walter Mondale in Virginia, but also could assist Democrat Edythe Harrison in her effort to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Warner.
* Left turns are now prohibited all day from Wilson Boulevard onto North Glebe Road.
* Overlee captured its sixth win in this year’s Northern Virginia Swimming League season, defeating Cardinal Hill. Dominion Hills is still looking for its first victory.
