News that was making news in years gone by:
August 1, 1941:
* Superintendent Fletcher Kemp has proposed construction of a $100,000 vocational school on the Washington-Lee campus.
* Polls will be open from 5:12 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. for the Aug. 5 Democratic primary.
* Arlington’s 18 paid firemen will receive raises of $10 per month.
* Arlington officials are “still gasping” from the announcement that a new War Department headquarters for 40,000 people will be constructed in Arlington.
* County residents collected 4.5 tons of aluminum during a recent war drive.
July 29, 1959:
* State highway officials have unveiled the proposed route of the future Interstate 66 through Rosslyn.
* Local residents soon will see lower long-distance phone rates.
July 30, 1969:
* Safeway expects stocks of merchandise to be back to normal by the weekend, following the settlement of a seven-week strike by dairy workers.
* U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr. said he will vote for William Battle over Henry Howell in the Democratic gubernatorial runoff.
* Virginia Republicans have fielded candidates in 55 House of Delegates races.
* President and Mrs. Nixon are in South Vietnam, the first time a chief executive has visited the war zone since LBJ two years before.
July 29, 1979:
* The statewide jobless rate fell to 4.9 percent in June.
* Seventeen professors at the University of Virginia and 10 at Virginia Tech earn in excess of $50,000 a year – more than the presidents of William and Mary and James Madison University earn.
July 30, 1983:
* The state unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in June, down from a post-war record of 9 percent recorded in January.
* The State Board of Education has established tougher high-school graduation requirements.
* 71-year-old Sam Snead shot a 12-under-par round of 60 at a golf course at the Homestead Resort. He tied the course record, set in 1974 by his nephew, J.C. Snead.
* On TV tonight: “Silver Spoons,” “Love Boat,” “T.J. Hooker” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”
July 28, 1990:
* A Senate panel may vote next week on allocating more flights at National Airport.
* Northern Virginia builders say more industry layoffs are in the works.
* The National Capital Planning Commission says it would be fine with any of six current plans for a highway to bypass the District of Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.